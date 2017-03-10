Hope Inc. Fundraiser For Sled Hockey to be Held This Weekend

Sled Hockey Fundraiser Will be Held Saturday and Sunday at Angel's Arena in Fargo
Jackie Kelly

FARGO, N.D. — Staff members from KVRR learned how to play sled hockey this morning thanks to Hope Inc.

Hope Inc. is an organization which provides sports and recreational opportunities to kids and adults with mobility challenges.

This weekend, Hope Inc. will be holding a fundraiser at Angel’s Arena in Fargo to raise money to cover equipment for their sled hockey players.

The organization provides hockey gear and sleds to all of the players at an affordable cost.

“I think it just refreshes a person’s soul to see that competitive sports are for everybody and to help support our organization and create awareness of disabled sports,” said executive director of Hope Inc., Adair Grommesh.

The free will donation fundraiser will take place from 9am to 6pm on both Saturday and Sunday at the Angel’s Arena.

The fundraiser will have multiple F-M companies playing sled hockey against each other and Hope Inc. teams.

 

