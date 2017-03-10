HS Basketball Roundup: Shanley Girls back in Title Game

Students Learn Saudi Arabian Culture at NDSU
FARGO, N.D. -- Saudi Arabian culture was celebrated all throughout NDSU. Students and faculty got an exclusive taste of what Saudi Arabian culture is like during the Saudi Day Exhibition. Those who…
BISMARCK, N.D. — The Semifinals of the Class-A boys and girls basketball tournaments continued Friday.
The Davies boys entered the tournament undefeated on the year, but they get upset in the semifinal by Minot, 73-69.
Shanley’s girls are the three-time defending state champions, and they moved one step closer to the four-pete with a win against Bismarck Century.