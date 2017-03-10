HS Basketball Roundup: Shanley Girls back in Title Game

Shanley Girls advance to title game with Semifinal victory
Jeremy Klein

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Semifinals of the Class-A boys and girls basketball tournaments continued Friday.

The Davies boys entered the tournament undefeated on the year, but they get upset in the semifinal by Minot, 73-69.

Shanley’s girls are the three-time defending state champions, and they moved one step closer to the four-pete with a win against Bismarck Century.

