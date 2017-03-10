MSUM Men Ready for NCAA Tournament

Dragons open first round of NCAA Tournament Saturday.
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — The MSUM Dragon mens basketball team did not finish the NSIC tournament the way that it hoped, but its season did not end there. MSUM opens up the first round of the Division II NCAA Tournament on Saturday against East Central.

The Dragons will bring in the NSIC player of the year in Aaron Lien. He was joined by Tanner Kretchman on the NSIC first-team all-conference.

Tip-off is set for noon on Saturday, KVRR will have the highlights on Saturday night.

