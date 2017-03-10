Solving Fargo’s Plastic Bag Problem May Not Be a Breeze

City Council Members are hoping to reduce the use of plastic bags

FARGO, N.D. — As shoppers, plastic bags are our best friends when bagging up our products.

The thing about plastic bags is…

“There’s just a bit too many of them out there really,” said Sales Manager with Minnkota Recycling, Mary Aldrich.

Plastic bags might just be the tumbleweed of the Midwest.

Blowing every direction thanks to windy conditions, you can find them spread out all over the FM area.

City council members from both Fargo and Moorhead are hoping to come up with strategies to reducing the use of bags in grocery and retail stores.

“Education and conversation is really important and framing it in a positive way so really helping empower people and all the different choices they have to carry home their groceries and carry home their products,” said Fargo City Commission Member, Sara Watson Curry.

The aim is not to put a ban on the bags completely, but to raise consciousness that when thrown away in the trash, they can cause serious harm to our environment.

“When they get into our processing facility we actually have to tear all those bags open before the recyclables are free to go up the line and be sorted out and recovered and recycled into new products,” said Aldrich.

Luckily, there may be simple solution.

“Reusable bags which is what I try really hard to do. I think these are very great,” said Gracia Fulwiler.

“Use reusable bags instead of the plastic bags. Reduce the amount of waste you’re generating and recycle what you can,” said Aldrich.

And although easier said than done…

“It is a challenge because it’s so convenient to just use plastic bags and I know I’m guilty of it too,” said Intern with Clay County Solid Waste, Amy Craine.

“It’s hard to remember to bring them every once in a while but I have a bunch in each of my cars,” said Fulwiler.

Using less plastic bags can save the environment by reducing the toxic chemicals that are released into the ground when they’re thrown away.

While lawmakers aren’t looking to ban bags…one shopper says go for it.

“I’d be game for that,” said Laurie Haugen.