Students Learn Saudi Arabian Culture at NDSU

NDSU celebrated Saudi Arabia's culture with an exhibition

FARGO, N.D. — Saudi Arabian culture was celebrated all throughout NDSU.

Students and faculty got an exclusive taste of what Saudi Arabian culture is like during the Saudi Day Exhibition.

Those who are a part of the Saudi Students Club spent the afternoon showing their way of living.

Event leaders were giving henna tattoos, showcasing traditional clothing and writing everyone’s name in Arabic.

The social gathering was held to discuss cultural differences.

“If you think of Saudi people in this area in Fargo-Moorhead, there are very few,” said President with NDSU’s Saudi Student’s Association. “So the people in this area I would say have no knowledge about the Saudi people so this is a very good opportunity for them to learn about Saudis.”

Membership to join the Saudi Student’s Association is open for all Saudi students and for students who are interested in Saudi culture, who are currently studying in NDSU.