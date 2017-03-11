Downtown Fargo Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

The St. Patrick's Day parade took over downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — The Irish spirit was felt all throughout downtown Fargo.

For Timothy O’Leary, there are only four words to describe the atmosphere.

“Very festive and happy,” said Timothy O’Leary.

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t until next Friday, but those in the F-M area say it’s never too early to get your Irish on.

“It’s cold, but people are loving it anyhow,” said O’Leary.

The streets of downtown were packed with hundreds of people celebrating Fargo’s 21st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

There were floats, bag pipes and dancing — a tradition some locals never miss.

“Coming to this, going out for Irish food, and just celebrating,” said Cherie from Fargo.

“The parade is what I was looking forward to today,” said O’Leary.

More than 40 local businesses helped sponsor the parade and some of them even took to the floats.

“It feels great. Look at all these people out here on a cold day like today and it’s still got all these people coming out, it’s awesome,” said Brian Zarazua, co-owner of RBZ Barbershop.

He says watching everyone join together to have fun is part of the reason he’s here.

“My favorite thing about St. Patrick’s Day is the comradery with the community,” said Zarazua.

And it seems that the kids came out for one thing and one thing only.

“Candy,” said Brendan Piekutowski.

“Mostly getting all the candy,” said Daniel.

“Getting necklaces and candy,” said Meredith.

There’s almost too much candy for them to carry.

“I got a lot. The bag is almost overflowing,” said Daniel.

Whether you’re young or old, there’s never a wrong way to celebrate this holiday.

“Have a happy St. Patrick’s Day,” said O’Leary.

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day,” said Cherie.

Downtown Fargo will also be participating in a St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl all night.