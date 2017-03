Local Special Olympians Are on Their Way to Austria

Four North Dakota Special Olympians are heading to the world winter games

FARGO, N.D. — Four North Dakota Special Olympians are on their way to the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

They’re part of a 210-member delegation which will represent the U.S. at the games.

These Olympians are competing in snow shoe racing and cross country skiing.

The games go from March 14th through the 25th.

The four athletes are headed off to Washington, D.C. for a sendoff celebration before taking off to Austria.