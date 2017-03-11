Moorhead Community Gathers to Support Woman Struggling with MS

A silent auction and bake sale were among the events held to help with medical costs
Morgan Parrish

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Friends and family came together to support a Moorhead woman who’s facing multiple medical conditions.

Terri Stavenger had multiple spinal surgeries after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

After her third surgery, she developed a Stage 4 pressure wound which set her back during her rehab.

Unfortunately, she now requires in home healthcare while confined to a wheelchair.

She says her best friend and family members stepped in and set up a benefit to help with medical costs.

A silent auction, bake sale and a free will baked potato bar were all set up to help raise funds.

“They’re good people and they’re part of the community,” said Benefit Coordinator, Doris Crocker, “they’ve lived here for a long time and they’ve contributed and it’s nice to give something back and I’m just totally overwhelmed with the response we’ve had. So many people are here, the donations we’ve received. We live in a great community,”

The Lend A Hand Program of DMF is providing up to $5,000 of matching funds.

