Claire Cooney Found Safe And On Her Way Back To Father

According to a private investigator, she was found in Tellico Plains, TN
Shiina LoSciuto

The search ends for the Perham, Minnesota man who traveled across the United States in hopes of finding his six-year-old daughter.

Claire Cooney is found safe and on her way to father Brian Cooney.

Her father filed for an order of protection after believing his daughter was in danger.

Claire Cooney was believed to be somewhere in the mountains of Tennessee with her mother, and her mother’s boyfriend.

Her father reported that he had not seen her since February 14.

According to a private investigator hired by Brian Cooney, a store owner at a sandwich shop in Tellico Plains, TN  recognized Claire Cooney and called police.

Jonathan Bromen, Claire Cooney’s mother’s current boyfriend, is being held at the Monroe County Jail.

A private investigator is picking up Claire and bringing her back to Nashville, TN to reunite with her father.

A press conference is expected to be held tomorrow.

Read the previous article here.

 

 

Related Post

Perham Father Searching Across the U.S. for His Da...
Minnesota One Step Closer to Legalizing Liquor Sal...
Foxhome Woman Hospitalized After Shooting
UPDATED: Governor Dayton Relaxing at Home After Co...

You Might Like

House on Long Lake Road Lost to Fire

Three fire departments responded to a house on fire Saturday night in Otter Tail County. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office received a call of a house on fire at 33087 Long Lake Road. Along with the sheriff's office the…

Two Hurt After ATV Overturns

A man and woman were hurt after their ATV overturned late Saturday afternoon in Douglas County. Authorities say Diane Danner, 53, a passenger, was able to return to a home in Nelson, Minnesota to call for help. The driver of…