Force Score 5 Unanswered, Down Sioux Falls

H. Crone with 2 Goals for Force in victory.

FARGO, N.D. (FARGO FORCE) — After beating Cedar Rapids at home on Friday night, the Force returned to Scheels Arena for a battle against Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls would jump out to an early lead in this game when Paul DeNaples snapped a shot past Matt Murray on a breakaway, putting the Stampede on top 1-0. Jaxon Nelson would double the Stampede lead shortly after DeNaples’ goal, giving Sioux Falls a 2-0 lead early in the first period. Neither team was able to find the back of the net for the remainder of the first period, sending the Force into the first intermission trailing 2-0, despite outshooting Sioux Falls 9-7.

Jack Adams scored his USHL-leading 31st goal of the season to get the Force on the board and cut Sioux Falls’ lead to 2-1. Another quick goal shortly after Adams’ tally from Mark Senden would tie the score up at 2-2 and swing the momentum in favor of Fargo. Shane McMahan would add a goal late in the period, giving the Force a 3-2 lead heading into the third period, outshooting the Stampede 32-14.

The third period saw each team with multiple powerplay chances early, but nobody was able to find the back of the net through the first half of the period, keeping the score 3-2 Fargo. Blake Lizotte would be the beneficiary of a great pass from Hank Crone late in the period, extending the Force lead to 4-2 with less than 5 minutes to play in regulation. An empty net goal scored by Crone late in the period would seal the win for Fargo, beating Sioux Falls by the final score of 5-2.