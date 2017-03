Harwood Man Dies From Injuries In Friday Morning Crash

Rolled his vehicle near Reile's Acres

A Harwood man has died from injuries suffered after a rollover near Reile’s Acres.

A Highway Patrol Sergeant says Charles Gad,49, passed away at Essentia Health in Fargo.

On Friday morning, Gad was driving north on a gravel road west of Reile’s Acres when he hit the ditch and rolled.

He was found that morning around 6:30 lying outside of his vehicle in the cold weather.

The sergeant says alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.