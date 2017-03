House on Long Lake Road Lost to Fire

Three Fire Departments Called To Fight The Fire

Three fire departments responded to a house on fire Saturday night in Otter Tail County.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a house on fire at 33087 Long Lake Road.

Along with the sheriff’s office the Ottertail, Perham and Battle Lake Fire Departments worked to put out the fire.

The house is a complete loss.

The fire is under investigation.