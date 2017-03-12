Oak Grove Basketball with Four seed in State Tournament

Oak Grove faces Minot Bishop Ryan in State Quarterfinals.
Keith Albertson

BISMARCK – Team seeding and drawing for the 2017 North Dakota High School Activities Association’s State Class B Boys Basketball Tournament were determined Saturday, March 11.

The top five teams were ranked through an online voting process by coaches of the participating schools with the remaining three teams being randomly drawn to determine quarterfinal matchups.

Matchups for Thursday, March 16 in Minot:

1:00 p.m. – #2 Seed Dickinson Trinity vs. Ellendale (Second Random Draw)

2:45 p.m. – #3 Seed Hillsboro-Central Valley vs. Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky (Third Random Draw)

6:30 p.m. – #1 Seed Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. Stanley (First Random Draw)

8:15 p.m. – #4 Seed Fargo Oak Grove vs. #5 Seed Minot Bishop Ryan

The 2017 NDHSAA sponsored State Class B Boys Basketball Tournament will be held March 16-18 at the Minot State Dome located at 11th Ave. NW, Minot ND 58707.

