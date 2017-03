Two Hurt After ATV Overturns

It happened near a home in Douglas County, Minnesota

A man and woman were hurt after their ATV overturned late Saturday afternoon in Douglas County.

Authorities say Diane Danner, 53, a passenger, was able to return to a home in Nelson, Minnesota to call for help.

The driver of the ATV, Aaron Salo, 28, was unconscious at the scene of the crash.

Salo was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for surgery.

His condition is unknown.

Danner was taken to the Douglas County Hospital and is in fair condition.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.