UND’s Logo Search Did Not Violate Open Records Law

Opinion of the North Dakota Attorney General

The state attorney general says UND did not violate open records law when it refused to provide preliminary designs for a new school logo.

Last February, university officials hired SME to design the new Fighting Hawks logo.

The school denied a request to release preliminary designs that were not selected.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says UND did not violate the law because the compilation of designs is considered a trade secret.

The Fighting Hawks nickname was selected to replace Fighting Sioux after the NCAA deemed it hostile and abusive.