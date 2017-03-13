42nd Street Closed, Building Evacuated, One In Custody Following Bomb Threat

Police are investigating the early morning incident that shut down one of Fargo's main throughways for Monday morning commute time.

The metro area’s bomb squad is on scene at a South Fargo apartment building early Monday after police arrest a man carrying a backpack with what he said was a bomb inside.

The incident started shortly before 2 a.m. Monday when police were called to the 1100 block of 42nd St. S. on a report of vandalism. Fire alarms had also been pulled in several of the buildings.

Police encountered a man inside one of the buildings. He told police he was carrying a bomb.

The backpack allegedly had wires coming out of it, according to police. The bag was left inside and residents already outside the building were evacuated to the nearby Hornbacher’s. Residents tell KVRR News they’re trying to keep calm and help others keep their spirits up during the early morning evacuation.

The bomb squad sent in a robot to examine the backpack.

Many surrounding streets were blocked off as a precaution. 42nd Street remained closed as of 6 a.m.

photo: courtesy KFGO