Fargo Man Arrested After Bomb Threat at South Fargo Apartment Buildings

Dustin Depiano Was Charged With Terrorizing After a Bomb Threat Early Monday Morning

Residents are back in their South Fargo apartments after a bomb threat Monday morning.

“Fire alarms start going off and police start banging on doors; we thought it was a joke again because they went off earlier in the night. Well we come out and they order us to go into Hornbacher’s. I had no idea what was going on for four hours,” Said Sheyenne, a resident who was evacuated from her building.

Fargo Police were called out to 42nd Street South at 1:45 Monday about a man damaging vehicles and pulling fire alarms at multiple apartment buildings.

When they arrived they found the suspect, Dustin Depiano, in the basement of Dakota Manor apartments carrying a cell phone with wires connected to his backpack and a small butane tank in an outer pouch.

Depiano was then taken into custody and said his backpack contained a bomb.

The backpack was left behind as the police left the building.

The Red River Valley SWAT Bomb Team responded to the threat and determined the so-called bomb was not an explosive device.

Police then cleared four apartment buildings to the Hornbacher’s on 42nd Street.

“It did workout well that we had a place that we could put people because you don’t always have that option, but it did work out really well that we were able to give them a place that had some services and was warm,” Said Sergeant Matt Ysteboe of the Fargo Police Department.

“Honestly the moods are down but I’ve been trying to pick people up by telling jokes and everything, that’s the only thing I can do to keep me going,” Said Scott Halmrast, an apartment resident who was evacuated from his building.

Depiano is responsible for slashing 30 tires.

“He deserves everything that he’s going to get; he has no right to do something like this,” said Sheyenne.

And it’s not just the inconvenience – but the cost – that had these residents shaking their fists at the situation.

Sheyenne continued, “Nothing I can really do, I’m a broke out of college student so.”

Depiano was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.