Grand Forks Police Asking for Help in Finding Missing Autistic Teen

PERHAM, Minn. -- Brian Cooney, the Perham father who traveled to Tennessee to look for his daughter, is reuniting with the six-year-old tonight in Nashville. Many have been commenting with relief on our Facebook after we announced that she…
FARGO, N.D. -- Superstars and celebrities make promises to their fans all the time. But the legendary Garth Brooks is keeping his word when it comes to a Fargo couple. If it's one thing Siri Freeh knows, it's music.…
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- The West Fargo Police Department wants to know if you have what it takes to be in charge. The city is looking for a Chief of Police after the commission fired Mike Reitan last month…