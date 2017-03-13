Grand Forks Police Asking for Help in Finding Missing Autistic Teen

They say Julian Romero was last seen in the 800 block of 15th Ave. South in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Grand Forks Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen last seen in the city.

Police say 13-year-old Julian Romero was last seen in the 800 Block of 15th Ave. South in Grand Forks.

Julian is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10” and about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with an orange colored vest, blue t-shirt, black jeans and tennis shoes.

Julian was also seen riding a black and green colored BMX-style bicycle.

Police say Julian is autistic and may seem disoriented.

They are asking if you have any information on Julian to call the department at 701-787-8000.