Poland Seeking Extradition of 98-Year-Old Minnesota Man

Polish prosecutors have decided to seek an arrest warrant for the now 98-year-old man

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Poland will seek extradition of a Minnesota man accused of being a Nazi unit commander.

Michael Karkoc of Minneapolis was put under investigation after the AP published evidence in 2013 establishing he commanded a Nazi SS-led unit accused of burning villages filled with women and children.

His family denies he was involved in any war crimes.

Germany shelved its own investigation of Karkoc in 2015 after concluding he was unfit for trial.