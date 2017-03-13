Poland Seeking Extradition of 98-Year-Old Minnesota Man

Polish prosecutors have decided to seek an arrest warrant for the now 98-year-old man
TJ Nelson

 

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Poland will seek extradition of a Minnesota man accused of being a Nazi unit commander.

Michael Karkoc of Minneapolis was put under investigation after the AP published evidence in 2013 establishing he commanded a Nazi SS-led unit accused of burning villages filled with women and children.

Polish prosecutors have decided to seek an arrest warrant for the now 98-year-old man.

His family denies he was involved in any war crimes.

Germany shelved its own investigation of Karkoc in 2015 after concluding he was unfit for trial.

