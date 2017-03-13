Police Searching for Seized Vehicle Stolen from Moorhead

Police in Dilworth say Matthew Krebs was allowed to remove personal property from the 2014 red Dodge Ram pickup on Friday morning
MOORHEAD, Minn. — The search is on for a seized vehicle that was stolen from a storage facility in Moorhead.

He showed up with a man in a mini-van.

Once he was in the vehicle with a spare set of keys, he fled the facility followed by the mini-van.

Krebs faces a motor vehicle theft charge.

The driver of the van could also face charges.

 

