Police Searching for Seized Vehicle Stolen from Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. — The search is on for a seized vehicle that was stolen from a storage facility in Moorhead.
Police in Dilworth say Matthew Krebs was allowed to remove personal property from the 2014 red Dodge Ram pickup on Friday morning.
He showed up with a man in a mini-van.
Once he was in the vehicle with a spare set of keys, he fled the facility followed by the mini-van.
Krebs faces a motor vehicle theft charge.
The driver of the van could also face charges.