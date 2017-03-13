Police Searching for Seized Vehicle Stolen from Moorhead

Police in Dilworth say Matthew Krebs was allowed to remove personal property from the 2014 red Dodge Ram pickup on Friday morning

1/3

2/3

3/3

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The search is on for a seized vehicle that was stolen from a storage facility in Moorhead.

Police in Dilworth say Matthew Krebs was allowed to remove personal property from the 2014 red Dodge Ram pickup on Friday morning.

He showed up with a man in a mini-van.

Once he was in the vehicle with a spare set of keys, he fled the facility followed by the mini-van.

Krebs faces a motor vehicle theft charge.

The driver of the van could also face charges.