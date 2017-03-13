Thanks to Supporters, Search for Perham 6-Year-Old Traveled Beyond Community Borders

Many have been commenting with relief on our Facebook after we announced that she was found safe

PERHAM, Minn. — Brian Cooney, the Perham father who traveled to Tennessee to look for his daughter, is reuniting with the six-year-old tonight in Nashville.

“I’m a wreck, this entire situation has been a nightmare,” said Cooney.

The story of Claire Cooney traveled fast.

“Yesterday, it was the talk of the town and it’s all over Facebook,” Heidi Davidson, who lives in Perham.

Many parents showed empathy, knowing they would need help if their child were missing and used social media to help the father looking for his daughter that he believed was in danger.

“I have friends that don’t know her either, and they shared it down in Minneapolis.”

A shock to the community that saw their own town in the headlines.

“I’ve actually seen Claire herself, being here in Perham and stuff,” said Pam Olson from Ogema.

But now…a relief.

“I’m just happy that she was found,” said a friend of the family.

“When I found out she was found safely I was very happy,” added Davidson.

We spoke with police and the city manager on the phone, who declined to speak on camera, because they say the concern is with the family.

“I think people are going to look highly on that because her dad put out a lot to go find Claire and I would have done the exact same thing,” said Olson.

Although the case ends in Tennessee, the support continues to spread across Minnesota.

“It’s pretty awesome he hired that investigator and the investigator actually found her, with all the flyers that they put up,” added Olson.

And the compassion lives on in the hearts of parents.

“I haven’t been able to see my children in a few years and I would love to be reunited with them,” said Davidson. “He’s only been for a few days so, I’m glad for him.”

Brian Cooney has not seen his daughter since February 14th.