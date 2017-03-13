WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Police Department wants to know if you have what it takes to be in charge.
The city is looking for a Chief of Police after the commission fired Mike Reitan last month for creating a hostile and toxic work environment.
The job opening was posted late Friday afternoon.
Qualified applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree in law enforcement, criminal justice or related field.
More than 10 years of law enforcement experience is required.
The annual starting salary is just under ninety-thousand dollars a year.
“Filling this position is a very important position,” said West Fargo Communication Specialist, Melissa Richard. “It leads the police department and it helps to make sure things run smoothly, that the police officers are supported and that things are running smoothly. So it’ll be great to get someone back in that position and running the department.”
