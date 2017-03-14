City of Fargo Acquires Home Needed for Flood Protection Plan in Rose Creek

The house at 4122 17th Street South has been acquired by eminent domain to build a higher flood wall near Rose Creek in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — The City of Fargo is moving forward with its flood protection plans with an acquisition in the Rose Creek neighborhood.

The house at 4122 17th Street South has been acquired by eminent domain to build a higher flood wall near Rose Creek in South Fargo.

The purchase is not a part of the flood diversion project in downtown Fargo.

The property is one in a number of acquisitions the city is planning to better protect against flooding.

“Presently, the in-town flood control projects that are taking place,” said city engineer Jody Bertrand. “So separate from the flood diversion project itself, there’s 19 properties that the city still needs to acquire.”

The property is one of nearly 200 that the city targeted for purchase to help with flood protection.

A new flood wall will go up in place of the house within one to two years.