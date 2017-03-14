Details Released in Dilworth Auto Yard Drug Bust Clay County and Moorhead K9 Units joined Dilworth police to search all the vehicles March 14, 2017 Alison Voorhees DILWORTH, Minn. — New details behind a search warrant to investigate the Dilworth Auto Yard have been released. The eight page warrant explains how 217 pounds of marijuana was found inside the trunks of eight Ford Fusions. On Friday, police were called to Inter-Rail Group, Inc. at 945 Center Avenue East. When they arrived, the trunks were open to the vehicles, showing circular wrapped packages of marijuana disguised as spare tires. Clay County and Moorhead K9 Units joined Dilworth police to search all the vehicles. Altogether, the marijuana totaled $272,000. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Thanks to Supporters, Search for Perham 6-Year-Old... Reitan Won’t Return as Police Chief of West ... Juvenile Taken into Custody After Police Chase Thr... House to Vote on Sunday Liquor Sales