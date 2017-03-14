Fargo Businessman Busted in Moorhead Sex Sting

Court documents say 60-year-old Alan Stokke thought he was meeting a 16-year-old girl he found on Backpage.com
TJ Nelson

 

MOORHEAD – A Fargo businessman is accused of trying to hire a minor for sex in Moorhead.

Court documents say 60-year-old Alan Stokke arranged to have sex with an officer who posed as a 16-year-old girl on Backpage.com.

The complaint says a meeting was set up in Woodlawn Park last Friday.

When police confronted Stokke, he admitted he was there to have sex with a teenage girl and brought along methamphetamine.

Stokke also told police that earlier the same day, he met a girl at a Moorhead residence and paid her $120 for sexual contact.

Stokke is charged with attempting to hire a prostitute under the age of 18, but at least 16 years old.

Stokke is the owner of Midwest Pest Control of Fargo.

