Suspect in Court for South Fargo Bomb Threat

28-year-old Dustin Depiano is charged with felony terrorizing and criminal mischief, which is a misdemeanor
TJ Nelson

 

FARGO, N.D. — The man accused of making a bomb threat and slashing several tires in south Fargo early Monday has been arraigned in court.

Dustin Depiano, 28, is charged with felony terrorizing and criminal mischief, which is a misdemeanor.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 13.

Police say Depiano pulled fire alarms at multiple apartment buildings.

He was found in the basement of Dakota Manor apartments carrying a backpack, which he said contained a bomb.

The Red River Valley SWAT Bomb Team determined it was not an explosive device.

Depiano is also accused of slashing nearly 30 tires.

