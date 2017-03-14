Suspect in Court for South Fargo Bomb Threat 28-year-old Dustin Depiano is charged with felony terrorizing and criminal mischief, which is a misdemeanor March 14, 2017 TJ Nelson FARGO, N.D. — The man accused of making a bomb threat and slashing several tires in south Fargo early Monday has been arraigned in court. Dustin Depiano, 28, is charged with felony terrorizing and criminal mischief, which is a misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is set for April 13. Police say Depiano pulled fire alarms at multiple apartment buildings. He was found in the basement of Dakota Manor apartments carrying a backpack, which he said contained a bomb. The Red River Valley SWAT Bomb Team determined it was not an explosive device. Depiano is also accused of slashing nearly 30 tires. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Judge Declines Gag Order in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Fargo Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect Fargo Public Works Clears the Streets ND Lawmakers Battle Over State-Owned Casino Propos...