Fatal Pedestrian-Train Accident in Fargo

The accident was reported around 4 a.m. Tuesday by a BNSF conductor who saw the accident, which happened in the 4000 block of Main Avenue.

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating a fatal train-pedestrian accident.

Sgt, Matt Ysteboe says the male victim is from Fargo. His name has not been released as next-of-kin have not been notified.

Whether it was suicide has not been determined. The train conductor says the man did not appear to be making an attempt to cross the tracks in front of the west bound freight. At the time, an east bound train was also passing the locatoin at the same time.

The area of the accident is behind busineses along Main Avenue.