Fatal Pedestrian-Train Accident in Fargo

The accident was reported around 4 a.m. Tuesday by a BNSF conductor who saw the accident, which happened in the 4000 block of Main Avenue.
Joe Radske

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating a fatal train-pedestrian accident.

The accident was reported around 4 a.m. Tuesday by a BNSF conductor who saw the accident, which happened in the 4000 block of Main Avenue.

Sgt, Matt Ysteboe says the male victim is from Fargo. His name has not been released as next-of-kin have not been notified.

Whether it was suicide has not been determined.  The train conductor says the man did not appear to be making an attempt to cross the tracks in front of the west bound freight. At the time, an east bound train was also passing the locatoin at the same time.

The area of the accident is behind busineses along Main Avenue.

Related Post

Look Out Below! City Crews Working to Fix Pothole...
Minnesota Hunter Killed in Shooting Identified
Fargo Man Reaches Plea Deal in Sex Assault Case
Red River Valley Sportsmen’s Show Returns to...

You Might Like

Fatal Pedestrian-Train Accident in Fargo

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) - Fargo police are investigating a fatal train-pedestrian accident. The accident was reported around 4 a.m. Tuesday by a BNSF conductor who saw the accident, which happened in the 4000 block of Main Avenue. Sgt, Matt Ysteboe…