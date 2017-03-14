Fatal Pedestrian-Train Accident in Fargo

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating a fatal train-pedestrian accident.
The accident was reported around 4 a.m. Tuesday by a BNSF conductor who saw the accident, which happened in the 4000 block of Main Avenue.
Sgt, Matt Ysteboe says the male victim is from Fargo. His name has not been released as next-of-kin have not been notified.
Whether it was suicide has not been determined. The train conductor says the man did not appear to be making an attempt to cross the tracks in front of the west bound freight. At the time, an east bound train was also passing the locatoin at the same time.
The area of the accident is behind busineses along Main Avenue.
Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) - Fargo police are investigating a fatal train-pedestrian accident. The accident was reported around 4 a.m. Tuesday by a BNSF conductor who saw the accident, which happened in the 4000 block of Main Avenue. Sgt, Matt Ysteboe…
PERHAM, Minn. -- Brian Cooney, the Perham father who traveled to Tennessee to look for his daughter, is reuniting with the six-year-old tonight in Nashville. Many have been commenting with relief on our Facebook after we announced that she…
FARGO, N.D. -- Superstars and celebrities make promises to their fans all the time. But the legendary Garth Brooks is keeping his word when it comes to a Fargo couple. If it's one thing Siri Freeh knows, it's music.…