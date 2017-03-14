Fire Damages House Near Georgetown

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. — Fire damaged a house just west of Georgetown.

Crews were called out around 3:45 this morning after smoke was seen coming from the attic of the house.

Crews from Felton and Dilworth were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Damage is estimated at between ten and fifteen thousand dollars.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was likely electrical.

They say the homeowners were lucky that they caught the fire early enough to limit the damage.