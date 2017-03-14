Inspire Innovation Lab Offering Free Pie and a Pi Challenge

FARGO, N.D. — Some of us probably avoided the number 3.14 in math class.

It still comes back to haunt us, but maybe in a tastier way than you expected!

It’s “Pi” day, and Inspire Innovation Lab is offering free pie for all.

The lab celebrates the occasion with a pie contest as well as a “build your own pie station.”

And for those math lovers, there is also a chance to show off how many digits of the numerical “pi” you can recite.

“You say the word math or science and sometimes kids go ‘UGH’, but you put it into something that’s fun like a game,” said Nicole Williams with Inspire Innovation Lab. “They have a blast and they’re excited and they are giggling and laughing and they realized that they just learned biology. They just learned science. They just learned math.”

Nearly 70 pies were donated from people around the community and local businesses.