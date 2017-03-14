Judge: North Dakota Owes Former Owner of Fargo Horse Betting Business $13 Million

The former owner of a horse betting business is owed $13 million after her conviction for illegal gambling was overturned
TJ Nelson
COURTESY: KFGO

 

NORTH DAKOTA — Susan Bala has a big check coming to her from the state of North Dakota.

The former owner of a horse betting business is owed $13 million after her conviction for illegal gambling was overturned.

A federal bankruptcy judge ruled the state must refund Bala the money it collected for taxes.

The founder of Racing Services Inc. spent more than a year in prison before a federal appeals court overturned her conviction.

Bala’s business handled bets for closed-circuit horse racing gambling sites.

Related Post

Scammers Targeting Cass County Electric Customers
Fargo Force Players Encourage Kennedy StudentsR...
Lynnette’s Story: Surviving a Heart Attack S...
Ring in the New Year with Fireworks in North Dakot...

You Might Like

Army Corps Finishes Clean-Up of DAPL Protest Camps

  MORTON COUNTY, N.D. -- The Army Corps of Engineers has finished cleaning up three Dakota Access pipeline protest camps. The Corps hired a contractor after the main camp and two others were cleared out and shut down late last…

Fire Damages House Near Georgetown

  CLAY COUNTY, Minn. -- Fire damaged a house just west of Georgetown. Crews were called out around 3:45 this morning after smoke was seen coming from the attic of the house. Crews from Felton and Dilworth were able to…