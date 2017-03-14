Judge: North Dakota Owes Former Owner of Fargo Horse Betting Business $13 Million

COURTESY: KFGO

NORTH DAKOTA — Susan Bala has a big check coming to her from the state of North Dakota.

The former owner of a horse betting business is owed $13 million after her conviction for illegal gambling was overturned.

A federal bankruptcy judge ruled the state must refund Bala the money it collected for taxes.

The founder of Racing Services Inc. spent more than a year in prison before a federal appeals court overturned her conviction.

Bala’s business handled bets for closed-circuit horse racing gambling sites.