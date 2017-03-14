LIVE: Pi Day With The Arts Partnership

Celebrate Pi With Pie This March 14th

March 14th is Pi Day, celebrating the number with infinite decimals with infinite deliciousness.

Dayna Del Val, executive director of The Arts Partnership, joins us on KVRR Local News with a scrumptious apple pie.

The Arts Partnership is hosting a Pi Day celebration with an event showing off a new arts incubator down.

The group is also showing off a wide variety of sweet and savory pies baked by Nancy Olson, formerly of Nichole’s Fine Pastry.

The Pi Day celebration is happening Tuesday afternoon.

