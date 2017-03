Maple Valley’s Killoran Blocks the Competition in Am Fam HS POTW

Carter Killoran scores two blocks against Oak Grove in Region 1 Tournament

Carter Killoran is the winner of the American Family Insurance High School Play of the Week, sponsored by the D.J. Colter Agency.

The Maple Valley junior recorded two blocks in the Region 1 Tournament against Oak Grove.

Congratulations to Carter Killoran.