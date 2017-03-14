Naytahwaush Man Dead After Crash in Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A Mahnomen County man is dead after rolling his vehicle seven miles north of Detroit Lakes.

The Becker County Sheriff says 41-year-old Marvin Tibbetts, Jr. of Naytahwaush lost control of his vehicle on Highway 21 around 10:30 this morning.

His vehicle went in the ditch, hit an approach and came to rest against a tree.

Tibbetts was taken to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.