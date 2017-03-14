Naytahwaush Man Dead After Crash in Becker County

His vehicle went in the ditch, hit an approach and came to rest against a tree
TJ Nelson

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A Mahnomen County man is dead after rolling his vehicle seven miles north of Detroit Lakes.

The Becker County Sheriff says 41-year-old Marvin Tibbetts, Jr. of Naytahwaush lost control of his vehicle on Highway 21 around 10:30 this morning.

His vehicle went in the ditch, hit an approach and came to rest against a tree.

Tibbetts was taken to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Related Post

Man Convicted in “Operation Speed Racer̶...
Fargo Woman Arrested After Abandoning Children at ...
MNsure Hits Record Enrollment for 2017
Legislative Sessions Begin In ND and MN

You Might Like