Pi Day: Explained!

Fatal Pedestrian-Train Accident in Fargo
Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) - Fargo police are investigating a fatal train-pedestrian accident. The accident was reported around 4 a.m. Tuesday by a BNSF conductor who saw the accident, which happened in the 4000 block of Main Avenue. Sgt, Matt Ysteboe…
Thanks to Supporters, Search for Perham 6-Year-Old Traveled Beyond Community Borders
PERHAM, Minn. -- Brian Cooney, the Perham father who traveled to Tennessee to look for his daughter, is reuniting with the six-year-old tonight in Nashville. Many have been commenting with relief on our Facebook after we announced that she…
Garth Brooks Makes Good on His Promise for One Fargo Couple
FARGO, N.D. -- Superstars and celebrities make promises to their fans all the time. But the legendary Garth Brooks is keeping his word when it comes to a Fargo couple. If it's one thing Siri Freeh knows, it's music.…