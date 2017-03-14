Thinking Green: Checking For Drafts

Save some green -- the planet, and some cash -- by cracking down on energy loss in your home.

Unfortunately, winter isn’t quite over in our part of the region. But that’s okay, because it gives us a great opportunity to check for leaks and drafts around the home.

Not only does buttoning up potential energy leaks around the house help you save the environment, it also saves you some hard, cold cash when it comes to the cost of heating and cooling your house. And that’s something that can warm the cockles of any homeowner’s heart.