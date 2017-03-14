UND Hockey Gears up for No. 1 Denver

Fighting Hawks and Pioneers will square off in Frozen Faceoff

MINNEAPOLIS — After sweeping St. Cloud State in the first round of the NCHC Tournament, the University of North Dakota’s men’s hockey team is eyeing No. 1 Denver for its next matchup.

The Fighting Hawks (20-14-3, 11-12-1 NCHC) and Pioneers (28-6-4, 18-3-3 NCHC) will meet in the Frozen Faceoff in Minneapolis Friday night.

The winner earns a spot in the conference title game against either Western Michigan or Minnesota-Duluth.

Puck drop on Friday night is at 7:38, and the game will be televised on CBS Sports.