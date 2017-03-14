UND Women Open WNIT against Former Rival

Fighting Hawks will play first round at South Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D.(UND Athletics) — The University of North Dakota women’s basketball team will head to former (and future) conference rival South Dakota in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) Thursday. South Dakota is the defending WNIT postseason champion.

UND (20-10) and South Dakota (22-8) did not play during the regular season this year but have an all-time series history that dates back to 1977 and is 49-24 in favor of North Dakota. The teams were former foes in the North Central Conference (NCC) in Division II and went through the jump to Division I together in the Great West Conference. UND will move to The Summit League in 2018-19 to re-join the Coyotes.

The winner of this game would take on the winner of Iowa/Missouri State in round two. Find the complete bracket near the top of this article.

Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at the new Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Any television-related information will be released Tuesday afternoon.