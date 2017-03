Attorneys for Officer Charged in Killing of Philando Castile Want Change of Venue

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — Attorneys for the police officer charged with killing Philando Castile want a change of venue.

They don’t think their client, St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez, can get a fair trial in Ramsey County.

He has been charged with manslaughter.

Yanez shot Castile seven times during a July traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

Castile’s girlfriend streamed the aftermath live on Facebook in a video that’s been widely seen online.

Castile told Yanez he was armed and he had a permit to carry a gun.

Yanez’s trial is scheduled to begin May 30.