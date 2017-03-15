Funds from Sale of Officer Moszer’s Commemorative Coin to Help Family, Friends Go to Washington D.C.

Coins can be purchased at KVRR Studios, 4015 9th Avenue South, for a minimum donation of $15.00 a piece.

FARGO, N.D. — A new coin commemorates the service of Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer.

The North Dakota Fraternal Order of Police is behind the minting of the coin.

Proceeds will be used to send Moszer’s family and friends to Washington, D.C. where his name will be etched on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

A ceremony will be held in May during National Police Week and KVRR will be there to bring you complete coverage.

Coins can be purchased at KVRR Studios, 4015 9th Avenue South, Fargo.

Coins are available for a minimum donation of $15.00 a piece.

Our office is open from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Moszer died in February 2016 after he was shot during a domestic disturbance in north Fargo.