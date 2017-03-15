Gate City Bank Providing $2 Million to Moorhead Homeowners

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Gate City Bank made a special presentation this morning at the monthly Coffee with the Mayor in Moorhead.

The bank presented a check for $2 million dollars to Mayor Williams to fund a low–interest loan program to help Moorhead homeowners make home improvements.

The Neighborhood Impact Program is designed to keep the city’s mature neighborhoods strong and help homeowners reinvest in their homes.

Gate City Bank believes that home ownership is a vital part of a strong community.

“Gate City’s mission…one of our cornerstones…is to provide a well experience for our customers and to give back to our communities,” said Sherri Smith, who is the vice president of Gate City Bank. “It’s one of the ways we can do that. The homeowners can use the funds for structural improvements, they can put siding on, new roofs, add living space in their homes.”

The Neighborhood Impact Program was previously made available in 2005 with more than 100 homeowners taking part in the initiative.