Health Matters: Is it a Sore Throat or Strep Throat?

Many people see their doctor and aren't sure if it's strep or just a sore throat.

HEALTH MATTERS — When you have a sore throat, you may stay home from work, but you don’t necessarily always go to the doctor.

At what point do you decide you might have more than a common cold?

If your sore throat is your worst symptom, it could be strep.

It’s more common in the winter and early spring.

“All the sore throats are due to like a viral infection,” said Dr. Sreejith Gopi, a physician at the Essentia Health Walk In Clinic.

It spreads through the air, person to person.

“All respiratory illness can be prevented to an extent by following general hygiene measures,” explained Dr. Gopi.

A common sore throat is usually accompanied by other cold symptoms like a cough or runny nose.

With strep, you feel things like:

“Sudden onset of pain, difficulty with swallowing and when you check your throat, you see like white spots and large tonsils which is bothering you,” said Dr. Gopi.

Dr. Gopi said people often confuse having the strep throat infection with the common cold.

“With strep, one key thing is you may have enlarged lymph nodes,” he said. “Those are glands on the neck on either side that may be really common.”

If you’re concerned, the best course of action is to see your physician.

“When you have a strep, it is a must that you see a doctor,” explained Dr. Gopi.

If untreated, your body could be at risk for more serious issues such as a liver infection.

“In order to prevent any complications, you need to start on antibiotics before nine days of having these symptoms, in case of children especially, ” said Dr. Gopi.

The sooner , the better.

“Nine days is a golden rule but I would not wait that long,” he said.

People who are between the ages of 5 and 15 are more likely to get the strep virus.