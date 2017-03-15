Woman Injured after Moorhead Apartment Fire

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Firefighters were called to the 800 block of 24th Avenue South in Moorhead for an apartment fire just after 10:30 am, Wednesday.

Moorhead Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Wallin says firefighters entered the first floor apartment and rescued a female victim, who was taken to an area hospital.

Most of the fire and smoke damage was contained to the bedroom.

The scene is still secured pending an investigation by Moorhead fire and the state fire marshal.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.