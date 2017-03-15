Rink Report: Hawks Fighting after Getting Backed into a Corner

UND faces No. 1 Denver in Frozen Faceoff

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It is fair to say that The University of North Dakota is likely off of the bubble when it comes to the Pairwise rankings.

The Fighting Hawks climbed up to No. 11 after defeating St. Cloud State in the NCHC Quarterfinals last weekend.

There is still unfinished business for this squad as they head down to the target center to take on Denver in the Frozen Faceoff.

The Target Center is not a place where UND has had the best of luck.

“It’s a place that we haven’t had too much success in the past couple years, but we are in a little bit different of a spot this year,” junior goaltender Cam Johnson said. “We are playing with our lives on the line. We don’t have that cushion. I think that is going to be a good thing for us. We’ve been playing well with our backs against the wall. Maybe this is our year to do a little bit better at the Target Center.”

Even though the Hawks do have a good chance to make the NCAA Tournament, senior defenseman Gage Ausmus doesn’t want to leave it up to chance.

“We feel like we need to win a couple games or a game going in just to help us for the tournament,” Ausmus said. “We obviously want to make that, but different circumstances here I think a little bit which we should use to our advantage.”

UND will take on the No. 1 team in the country, Denver, on Friday night at 7:38. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.