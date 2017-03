UND Men’s Basketball Grateful for NCAA Tournament Experience

Fighting Hawks will face Arizona Thursday night

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The University of North Dakota’s men’s basketball team is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

The Fighting Hawks won the Big Sky Conference Tournament to earn the No. 15 seed, where they will match up against No. 2 seed Arizona.

The Wildcats and Hawks square off Thursday night at 8:50 on TBS.