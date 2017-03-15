UPDATE: Woman Pulled from Moorhead Apartment Fire Has Died

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Sanford Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead woman has died after she was pulled from her burning apartment.

Firefighters were called to the 800 block of 24th Avenue South in Moorhead just after 10:30 this morning.

Most of the fire and smoke damage was contained to the bedroom of the woman’s apartment unit.

The fire caused minor to moderate smoke damage throughout the 12-unit apartment building.

No one else in the building was hurt.

“At about 10:42 this morning, the first arriving crews found smoke and soot coming from one of the particular apartments on the lower level,” said Assistant Chief Jeff Wallin. “They entered in to do an attack and search and did find one adult victim in the apartment.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Moorhead Police, Moorhead Fire, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.