West Fargo Teacher Gets Surprised with “Staff Member of the Year”

Science teacher in West Fargo thought it was a regular staff meeting Wednesday morning

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A West Fargo science teacher was honored with a surprise award this morning.

Cheney Middle School’s very own Sandy Evenson was named the Professional/Licensed Staff Member of the Year.

All staff members were called to a meeting this morning where she was surprised with the award.

She says friends and family were there to cheer her on.

Evenson has been teaching elementary school students for over 25 years in the area.

“It’s very humbling,” Evenson said. “There’s so many people who give so much extra time and dedication to the teaching profession.”

Evenson gets a crystal apple and a $500 check as part of the award.