CCRI Searching for Positive People who Want to Make a Difference

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Are you looking for a job that gives back?

Creative Care for Reaching Independence in Moorhead is looking for positive people to join its team.

The organization helps people with disabilities live life to the fullest.

There are positions with a variety of hours available, and for all different sorts of experience.

You must have your own vehicle, and have a good driving record.

“I think you’ll find that people throughout our organization love going to work,” said Michelle Colvert with CCRI. “They love the reward of making an impact. You can’t be here for the paycheck. You have to really want to help people and make a difference.”

Many college students start their careers at CCRI.

You can apply online or pick an application up in person.