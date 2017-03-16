Cyber Security Conference Informs Public on Latest in High-Tech Crime

The day-long seminar informs attendees on current identity theft crimes and preventative practices

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Cyber Security Conference was held on the NDSU campus.

The conference brings together members from educational institutions and government agencies to speak on a variety of topics.

They talked about current security threats and the best practices to combat identity theft.

The conference provides vital information to keep the region safe from new types of crime.

“A lot of this stuff doesn’t quite get the coverage that it probably should,” said Marc Wallman, Vice President of Information Technology at NDSU. “Sometimes, it’ll pop up in the media but it doesn’t always stay there as much as it should because it’s really important issue, certainly for people in business and people at the personal level, too.”

This was the seventh edition of the Cyber Security Conference.

More than 300 people attended the day-long seminar.