Flu Season Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

The 2016-17 North Dakota flu season can last into May

FARGO, N.D. — The calendar says Spring officially begins on Monday, but the flu season rages on in North Dakota.

The state Department of Health says that the season can stretch into the month of May.

Health officials say that although one strain of the bug may be fading away this season, other strains are still around.

Even at this late point in the season, officials say that the vaccine is still the best way to keep from getting sick.

“We still recommend vaccines through the end of the flu season, especially right now since we are still seeing a higher level, widespread activity in North Dakota,” said Brenton Nesemeier with the ND Dept. of Health. “We would still recommend that you get your flu vaccine.”

More information about this year’s season and where to get flu shots can be found here.