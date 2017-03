Minnesota Lawmakers Concerned About Salary Increase Backlash

Minnesota voters set the 45 percent raise in motion in November by overwhelmingly approving a constitutional amendment to create a Legislative Salary Council

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt is instructing staff to not issue the $14,000 salary increases recently approved by an independent body.

Though lawmakers no longer have the power to set their own salary, many are still clearly worried about backlash from voters.

Daudt’s decision raises major questions if the Legislature can block pay raises that are now part of the state’s constitution.